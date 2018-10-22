Chronicles of a former Prime Minister

Rt.Hon. Jean Chretien recounts (video below)

He entered politics as a young fresh lawyer, and went on to a decades long career, including ten years as Prime Minister of Canada.

Imagine you’re invited to a dinner together, and after a satisfying meal, the former PM begins to tell stories.

That’s what his book is like. Told in a series of anecdotes and short tales of people, and events, it is an easy read and entertaining, a fascinating way to get a look at a most interesting political career but in a much different tone than the usual political “memoirs”.

When he needed to be, the “little guy from Shawinigan” as he liked to call himself could certainly be a tough guy and shrewd political opponent, but also as the book reveals, a very down to earth, easy-going person. Elected several times as a member of Parliament, as a cabinet minister and as Prime Minister, it is also obvious he was liked by Canadians much more than he was disliked, no small feat as being disliked as Prime Minister is a common feature of Canadian politics.

