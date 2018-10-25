Genetic tests for prescription purposes of limited use for consumers

Some hospitals already may test patients’ DNA to find out which medications might be more effective to treat them, but now companies are marketing genetic tests directly to consumers to help them choose drugs. The principle is that different people metabolize drugs in different ways and genetic tests may help find which drug works best for the individual. The tests cost consumers between $200 and $300 but are of limited use without expert help.

Consumers need advice, says professor

“What’s really important for folks to understand is that they do require interpretation and an understanding of what the results mean–so, having your pharmacist or your physician or your prescriber help you make sense of the test so that you can actually have the data used in the most appropriate way to guide the choice of medications for individual patients,” says Prof. Jamie Kellar, acting director of the Doctor of Pharmacy Program at the University of Toronto.

“So, on its own, for patients themselves without that healthcare provider input, it’s not going to be overly helpful.”

More training needed

Not all pharmacists and doctors have been trained to analyse genetic tests in order to choose appropriate medications. More are being trained to interpret the tests which currently can provide results on possible interactions with drugs such as antidepressants, pain medications, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal drugs.

For now, Kellar advises consumers to check first with health professionals to see if their personal situation would benefit from genetic testing. While the implementation of such testing is in its early stages, Kellar is excited by the prospects that further research will provide more ways to help guide health care provider find the right drug for individual patients.

Hear Jamie Kellar explain that genetic tests can provide information about some medications and how appropriate they are for an individual. But she says consumers need help interpreting them.