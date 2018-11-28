New dystopian novel inspired by ‘world we’re living in’

Canadian literary giant Margaret Atwood is writing a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, the 1985 novel that was adapted into an award-winning television series. The story is about the establishment of a totalitarian state in the U.S. in which women become the property of the state and are forced to bear children for infertile couples.

The Testaments, to be published in 1985, is set 15 years after The Handmaid’s Tale and is narrated by three women. Atwood tweeted “Everything you’ve ever asked me about gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book…The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.”

Atwood honoured for political activism

Atwood has written more than 40 books of poetry, fiction and essays. She has taught literature at several universities in Canada and the United States and in 2016 won the PEN Pinter Prize for themes of political activism in her life and her writing.

