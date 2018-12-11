A 2019 Ford F-250. These vehicles come in a variety of models from single or dual rear wheels, and 2-door and 4 door models. The F-250 and F-250 are very similar and popular for thieves in Canada. (Ford Motor Co)

Stolen vehicle list Canada 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 11 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has released its top 10 list of stolen vehicles in this country.  Since 2003 they’ve been compiling a list of insurance claims from across Canada to determine the brands and models of vehicles most commonly stolen.

This year, it’s clear, Ford trucks make up fully nine of the ten in the list. This includes various models and years of the F-350, and then a distant second is the Ford F-250.

Police and insurers suggest keeping the electronic key fob away from near the front door, and preferably in a steel box to reduce signals or upstairs. (Toronto Police Services)

John Tod, national director of the IBC’s Investigative Services says of the F350, “They’re very attractive vehicles. I know that those types of vehicles are in high demand elsewhere, basically overseas”.

He adds that a high number of vehicles are stolen from southern Ontario noting, “We’re seeing them leaving primarily right now through to the ports in Montreal and through Halifax … we’re seeing them going over to Africa, over to the Middle East and to some extent down to the Caribbean countries as well.”

While such vehicles can bring high prices on black markets overseas, the IBC notes other reasons for car theft include resale in Canada with another vehicle identification number (VIN), or to be dismantled and sold as parts, or to be used in a crime.

The only other vehicle this year on this year’s list was a Lexus Sport Utility, the 2015 LEXUS GX460 4door all-wheel-drive.

While this is the list for Canada as a whole, there are regional differences. For example in Ontario the top stolen vehicles were Chevrolet model trucks and SUVs, while in Quebec it was Japanese SUVs, such as Acura, Honda, and Toyota, and in Nova Scotia is was a Nissan Maxima, followed by Chevrolet pickups, and Jeep Liberty

Overall in 2017, the Lexus was the number 1 stolen vehicle with the Ford f 350 taking the next 6 spots, with a Toyota 4Runner AWD SUV in 8th place, followed by another Ford F350 model in 9th, and an F250 in 10th spot.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Society

Canada, U.K. lobby against coal-fired energy

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Arrest of Huawei exec: Canada between a rock and a hard place

RCI | Français

La montée d’une droite populiste menace-t-elle le français au Canada?

RCI | Español

Coalición contra el aumento de la edad legal para el consumo de marihuana en Quebec

RCI | 中文

人权观察中国部主任：谴责中兴通讯向世界其它集权国家出售监控技术

العربية | RCI

قراءة في السجال حول أنابيب النفط والطاقة "القذرة" بين ألبرتا وكيبيك