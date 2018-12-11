Stolen vehicle list Canada 2018

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has released its top 10 list of stolen vehicles in this country. Since 2003 they’ve been compiling a list of insurance claims from across Canada to determine the brands and models of vehicles most commonly stolen.

This year, it’s clear, Ford trucks make up fully nine of the ten in the list. This includes various models and years of the F-350, and then a distant second is the Ford F-250.

John Tod, national director of the IBC’s Investigative Services says of the F350, “They’re very attractive vehicles. I know that those types of vehicles are in high demand elsewhere, basically overseas”.

He adds that a high number of vehicles are stolen from southern Ontario noting, “We’re seeing them leaving primarily right now through to the ports in Montreal and through Halifax … we’re seeing them going over to Africa, over to the Middle East and to some extent down to the Caribbean countries as well.”

While such vehicles can bring high prices on black markets overseas, the IBC notes other reasons for car theft include resale in Canada with another vehicle identification number (VIN), or to be dismantled and sold as parts, or to be used in a crime.

The only other vehicle this year on this year’s list was a Lexus Sport Utility, the 2015 LEXUS GX460 4door all-wheel-drive.

While this is the list for Canada as a whole, there are regional differences. For example in Ontario the top stolen vehicles were Chevrolet model trucks and SUVs, while in Quebec it was Japanese SUVs, such as Acura, Honda, and Toyota, and in Nova Scotia is was a Nissan Maxima, followed by Chevrolet pickups, and Jeep Liberty

Overall in 2017, the Lexus was the number 1 stolen vehicle with the Ford f 350 taking the next 6 spots, with a Toyota 4Runner AWD SUV in 8th place, followed by another Ford F350 model in 9th, and an F250 in 10th spot.

Additional information-sources