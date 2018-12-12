Women’s fight for human rights highlighted in 2018

Amnesty International warns that this year “tough guy” leaders who push misogynistic, xenophobic and homophobic policies are jeopardizing freedoms and rights that were won long ago. On this the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Amnesty International has chosen to focus it’s review on the efforts of female activists to promote and preserve human rights the world over.

‘Horrible things happening’

“Horrible things are happening in the world,” says Jacqueline Hansen, gender rights campaigner with Amnesty International Canada. “The activists I work with say…we have no other choice but to take action. So, what we are seeing is women around the world protesting in the streets to try to overturn laws that prohibit abortion…take to the streets to protest gender-based violence.

“Women are fed up and they’re saying enough is enough and they’re working to create real, lasting change.”

Jacqueline Hansen explains why female activists were the focus of Amnesty International’s review of human rights for 2018.