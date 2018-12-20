Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Canada among targets of alleged Chinese hacking campaign: U.S. officials

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 20 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada was among 12 countries targeted by two hackers working on behalf of China’s main intelligence agency, U.S. officials said Thursday as they unveiled indictments accusing the two Chinese citizens of cyberespionage.

U.S. officials allege Zhu Hua and Zhang Shillong were members of a group dubbed Advanced Persistent Threat 10 (APT10) and worked for a company called Huaying Haitai in association with the Chinese Ministry of State Security’s Tianjin State Security Bureau.

Court papers filed in Manhattan Federal Court in New York City allege between 2006 and 2018 the hackers were able to breach the computers of more than 45 companies and agencies in a dozen countries, including Canada.

“The indictment alleges that the defendants were part of a group that hacked computers in at least a dozen countries and gave China’s intelligence service access to sensitive business information,” said Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein.

“This is outright cheating and theft, and it gives China an unfair advantage at the expense of law-abiding businesses and countries that follow the international rules in return for the privilege of participating in the global economic system.”

‘Illegal, unethical and unfair’

A poster displayed during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, shows two Chinese citizens suspected to be with the group AP 10 carrying out an extensive hacking campaign to steal data from U.S. companies. The Justice Department is charging two Chinese citizens with carrying out an extensive hacking campaign to steal data from U.S. companies. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The hackers are alleged to have targeted a variety of industries — including aviation, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals and natural resources.

Prosecutors say they also compromised the names, Social Security numbers and other personal information of more than 100,000 U.S. Navy personnel.

“No country should be able to flout the rule of law – so we’re going to keep calling out this behavior for what it is: illegal, unethical, and unfair,” said FBI Director Wray.

In one case, according to the indictment, the APT10 Group obtained unauthorized access to the computers of an unnamed service provider that had offices in New York state and then compromised the data of the provider and clients in Canada, the United States, Britain, Brazil, Finland, France, Germany, India, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

The victims included a global financial institution, three telecommunications or consumer electronics companies, three manufacturing firms, two consulting companies, and businesses involved in healthcare, biotechnology, mining, automotive supply and drilling, U.S. authorities said, without naming the companies.

The office of Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Global Affairs Canada had no immediate comment on the U.S. charges.

With files from The Associated Press

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Canada’s pipeline debate: simmering in the background,ready to boil again

RCI | Français

Les « Saintes Nuits » de Marc-André Pepin

RCI | Español

Gobierno canadiense propone reglas para el uso de la marihuana en productos comestibles

RCI | 中文

联邦政府给多伦多拨款 710万，打击年轻人帮派犯罪

العربية | RCI

حركةٌ استقلالية وازنة في ألبرتا أم تزايدٌ في الشعور بالإحباط والاغتراب؟