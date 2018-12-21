L-R: Marc, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude

The LINK Online Dec 21-22-23, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 21 December, 2018

As we prepare to pause for the Christmas holidays, your hosts this week, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Listen

More Canadians arrested in China

Chinese police officers patrol outside the Canadian embassy in Beijing on December 10, 2018. (Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images)

Another Canadian is reported to be under arrest in China, although this case appears to be different than the higher profile arrests of two Canadians earlier. They are detained under suspicion of being a “threat to Chinese security”.

This third case, of a school teacher, appears to be a work visa issue. However, it seems that there are about 200 Canadians detained in China.

Levon looked into the issue and also has a clip of Prime Minister Trudeau explaining the diplomatic situation

Top ten weather events Canada, 2018

Police officers look on as water floods King St. W. during heavy rain, stopping a streetcar in Toronto on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Shlomi Amiga

The federal government’s weather and climate monitoring agency has issued its annual top ten list of the most noteworthy weather related events of this past year.

Lynn spoke with David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada who said, “What we had this year were terrible fires and smoke from coast to coast. We had droughts. We had floods, both urban floods which is the new kind of flood, plus the spring flood. We had terrible storms. We had the most powerful tornado…in the world this year,”

Rink Watch- the website that monitors the local effects of a warming climate

A typical backyard skating rink. An iconic Canadian winter activity, outdoor rinks are becoming harder to maintain with climate change. (via CBC)

Outdoor skating is a long-standing tradition in Canada.  For many Canadians that has meant creating a backyard rink once the cold winter weather arrives. Climate change is having an effect on that though.  A group of university professors decided on a project at the individual level of Canadians to monitor the effects and help Canadians see tangible evidence.  The website Rink Watch was created for Canadians across the country to note the date they were able to start a rink and skate on it, conditions throughout the season, and what date the skating ended. Started in 2013, they’ve noticed that the season has been gradually pushed back to start later in the year, and ends a bit earlier

Marc spoke with Rink Watch co-creator, Professor Colin Robertson.

Watch video of The Link, December 21st 2018

Images of the week

