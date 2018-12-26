Nepi, seen here in a July 2018 handout photo near Ingonish, N.S., is etimated to be about four years old. He was spotted in Summerside, P.E.I. earlier this month, much to the delight of a local diving class and the consternation of marine scientists. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Levon Drover

Nepi, a beluga, becomes a class act Down East

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 26 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

He’s a young beluga, his name is Nepi and Canadian marine researchers worry that he’s way too friendly for his own good.

Nefi joined the students around 9:30 a.m. and hung around until 2:00 p.m. when the final boat was pulled from the water. (Submitted by Kimball Johnston)

Nepi, who is estimated to be about four-years-old, is becoming something of a celebrity in certain circles in Quebec and the Maritimes.

He was first spotted in June 2017 when he got stuck in the mouth of the Nepisiguit River in Bathurst, New Brunswick.

He was rescued and flown to the St. Lawrence Estuary in Quebec, a critical a critical habitat for belugas, which are protected under Canada’s Species at Risk Act.

He disappeared for a while.

Then, this past summer he turned up in Nova Scotia.

Earlier this month in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, he decided to take a closer look–and join–a local diving class.

Instructor Kimball Johnston says he has never seen a beluga in the harbour before — much less had one join his class. (Submitted by Kimball Johnston)

“We heard a whale, or what we thought was something blowing, and then this whale appeared,” recalled Kimball Johnston, an instructor at Holland College’s commercial diving program, told Canadian Press.

The class thought Nefi would swim away.

Instead, he hung around the divers for several hours.

“I would say my first reaction was excitement, but I won’t lie, I was freaking out,” said student Miguel Martinez.

“At your back, there is something coming and, well, you are underwater, so you have one foot of visibility and after that you turn around and you see this big eye just close by and looking at you.”

Thrilling to be sure, but scientists say it is not such a hot idea for the whale.

Robert Michaud is the scientific director of the Quebec-based Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals, the group that rescued Nepi back in 2017 in New Brunswick.

After class was over, Nepi took one last breath of air before swimming under the ice and back into the his more natural habitat. (John Robertson/CBC)

He says it’s worrying to see a young beluga getting friendly with people while away from home — especially when it’s a repeat offender.

When belugas get too close to boats and people, Michaud says bad things can happen.

Michaud says he knows of many cases in which a beluga got hit by a boat or struck by propellors and killed, which is why it’s dangerous to allow them to get too close and encourage them to be fearless of people and their vessels.

“We don’t see what’s going on under our boat. So if we were fully aware, three dimensions around our boats, it might not be as dangerous,” Michaud explained. “But when the animals are not cautious, when you move in reverse with your boat, then accidents happen. So we hope it won’t happen with Nepi.”

(Editor’s note: this story appeared on news wires the same day Japan announced it would resume commercial whaling in July 2019.)

With files from Canadian Press, CBC, Global News

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

The flu season in hitting kids extra hard this year

Environment, International, Society

Nepi, a beluga, becomes a class act Down East

Immigration & Refugees

Immigration: benefit or burden?

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada-China war of words continues to escalate

RCI | Français

Pères Blancs et Soeurs Blanches: 150 ans au service des Africains

RCI | Español

“2018: un año de odio y esperanza”

RCI | 中文

Boxing Day 打折的商品真那么值吗？

العربية | RCI

ترامب فجأة في العراق لإلهاء الأنظار؟ وماذا ينتظر سوريا بعد الانسحاب الأميركي؟