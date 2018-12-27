Henderson wins Rosenfeld as top Canadian female athlete

To no one’s surprise, golfer Brooke Henderson has won the Canadian Press’s Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as Canada’s female athlete of the year.

It’s the second straight year Henderson has won the award and the third time in the last four years.

Henderson, who is 21 and lives in Smiths Falls, Ontario, won 30 of 54 votes (55.6 per cent) in a poll of broadcasters and editors across the country.

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond and short-track speedskater Kim Boutin tied for second with 10 votes each (18.5 per cent).

In August, Henderson won the women’s Canadian Open in Regina in dramatic fashion, firing a final-round of 65 for a four-shot victory.

No Canadian had won the tournament since Jocelyn Bourassa in 1973.

It was one of two LPGA tournaments Henderson won in 2018.

She finished in the top ten in 11 other tournaments and has now won seven LPGA tournaments since turning professional in 2014.

She ended 2018 ranked ninth on the tour and has won close to $5-million.

