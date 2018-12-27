A police officer stands guard at the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto July 22 in Toronto's Greektown. Two persons were killed and 13 others were injured. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

Toronto police chief calls 2018 ‘year like no other’

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 27 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The chief of police of Canada’s largest and most prosperous city is calling 2018 was ” a year like no other year.”

Speaking to reporters at his end-of-the-year news conference on Thursday, Toronto chief Mark Saunders said his department had been “incredibly busy” in 2018 because so many people lost their lives.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders speaks to reporters in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk, striking pedestrians on one of the the city’s busiest streets. Ten people were killed and 16 injured in the van attack April 23. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

“This was a unique year,” Saunders said, noting that two mass casualty events--the van attack in April and the Danforth shooting in July–pushed the number of homicides to a record number.

There have been 95 homicides so far this year in the Ontario capital.

That’s six more than the previous record number of 89, set in 1991.

“I’m certainly not looking for another like that in the foreseeable future,” Saunders said.

A screenshot from a cellphone video shows a police officer arresting the suspect in a van attack in Toronto April 23. (CBC News)

Saunders said police must improve relations with all communities to bring down the number of homicides and more officers are being hired to achieve that goal–132 in 2018 and a “couple of hundred” more in 2019.

He said gun violence remains a challenge because of the number of guns coming into the city, which he linked to the “high-risk lifestyle” of street gang members.

He said 514 handguns have been seized this year, almost double from 2017.

People leave an area taped off by the police near the scene of what has become known as the Danforth shooting. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

Saunders said he welcomes any tools that could support a reduction in gun violence but declined to say if he supported a handgun ban in Toronto

Saunders noted that the public of perception of safety has changed because of the April van attack on Yonge Street and the July shooting on Danforth, but he said the city continues to be safe.

“There is no magic pill,” he said.

“You will never see an urban city that has zero shootings and zero homicides.”

With files from CP, CBC, Toronto Star

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

The flu season in hitting kids extra hard this year

RCI | Français

Le Darknet : nouvel outil de prédilection des suicidaires?

RCI | Español

Glaciares canadienses en peligro de extinción

RCI | 中文

大多伦多 2018 年凶杀案创 “记录”

العربية | RCI

قراءة في ردود الفعل العراقية الغاضبة على زيارة ترامب المفاجئة للعراق