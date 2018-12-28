Kingsbury adds another honour to his 2018 year

For the first time ever, a ski athlete has won Canadian Press’s Lionel Conacher Award as Canada’s top male athlete.

It a took a gold medal run in the moguls finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the Pyeongchange 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea to clinch it for 26-year-old Mikaël Kingsbury, but clinch it he did, soundly trounching Edmonton Oiler centre Connor McDavid for the Conacher.

In a cross-country vote by sportswriters and commentators, Kingsbury drew 30 of the 56 votes cast, 18 more than McDavid.

Others receiving votes were soccer player Alphonso Davies (5), double speed skating Olympic medalist Tad-Jan Bloeman (3), para-sakier Brian McKeever (3), New Jersey Devils winger Tayor Hall (2), and Ottawa Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli (1).

Earlier this month, Kingsbury was named by the Toronto Star as the 78th winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year.

In January, Kingsbury set a new record for World Cup wins and now has 52 victories in 93 starts.

With files from CP, CBC, Global