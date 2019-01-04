View of the approximately 10 km gravel road leading from Manitoba route 308 into the Angle. A sign just out of sight advises visitors they must report to US customs by videophone at a local business when entering, and report to Canada Border Services when leaving. (Google Maps)

Petition: Give Northwest Angle, Minnesota, back to Canada

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 4 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s a tiny bit of the U.S.A. but really it’s in Canada. In fact you can’t get to this bit of Minnesota from the U.S. by road, you have to go through Canada, mostly through the province of Manitoba.  In summer it can be accessed from the U.S. by boat.

Called the northwest angle, or more simply “the angle”, the 320 square kilometre parcel (roughly 123 square miles)  was part of a border treaty negotiated first in 1783 but based on a mapmaking error, and then again in 1818, to “correct” that, but which also ended up creating this  little spot of America in Canada.

The “angle” a tiny bit of Minnesota accessible by road only through Canada, also a miniscule bit of the US in a similar situation at Elm Point. (wiki commons)

Now an anonymous petition has been set up on the U.S Congress website.  If a petition gets 100,000 signatures, it will be taken up by Congress.  Right now there are just over 3,000 signatures.

As for the 100 or so residents, they don’t seem overly eager to join Canada or overly concerned about the petition.  This in spite of the fact that for young children there’s only a one-room schoolhouse, while older children have a three-hour bus ride through Manitoba into Minnesota.

The petition on the U.S Congress site.

There was a similar movement to have the area join Canada back in the 1990’s when American fishermen were angry that Walleye caught in Canadian waters couldn’t be brought into the Angle as part of a larger kerfuffle between the U.S. and Canada over fish

That movement petered out when the two countries came to an agreement.

The Angle is not the only geographical oddity between the two countries.

The community of Point Roberts, Washington, and its 1,200 or so residents can only get there through Delta, British Columbia.

Part of the Akwesane Mohawk Reserve is Canadian, but can only be accessed through New York State.

The border between the two countries has also left tiny bits of land here and there which belong to one country, but can only be accessed from the other.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society

Top baby names, Canada, in 2018

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Canadian oil company fined (again) for migratory bird deaths

RCI | Français

Apprendre le chinois: l’expérience de trois Canadiens

RCI | Español

Canadiense arrestado (y liberado) en República Dominicana por presunto intento de agresión sexual a una niña de 7 años

RCI | 中文

加中关系紧张但议员代表团仍访华

العربية | RCI

قراءة في حملة "يزّيكم باستا'' الاحتجاجية في تونس

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Un juge recommande l'interdiction des contrôles d'identité arbitraires par les policiersTrois personnes accusées de trafic d'êtres humains au moyen de l'application TinderLes politiciens allemands victimes d'un important vol de données personnellesLa Royal Navy en renfort pour stopper les migrants de la MancheLe Canada termine l'année 2018 avec un taux de chômage de 5,6 %Profession : futuriste en chefLa Chambre des représentants défie Trump en votant pour mettre fin à la paralysieQuels sont les restaurants les plus souvent mis à l'amende à Montréal et pourquoi?Accident mortel sur le pont de l’Île-d’OrléansDes politiciens canadiens iront en Chine malgré les tensions et les détentions
House Democrats target 'culture of corruption' with new reform packageCanada added 9,300 jobs in December, 163,000 for 2018 as a wholeDon't use people as 'pawns,' Britain warns Russia as Canadian-born ex-U.S. marine held on spying chargesCanadian Bianca Andreescu keeps rolling, upsets Venus Williams in Aussie Open warmup'I felt sick,' Halifax woman says after $50K in diamond, gold jewelry mistakenly donated to charityOpioids after wisdom teeth removal should be a last resort, not a routine prescriptionCanadian charity used donations to fund projects linked to Israeli militaryLoonie, one of the big losers of 2018, remains 'expensive,' experts sayThe influencers: How Ottawa uses popular online hosts to get its messages outAn Ontario judge says carding doesn't work. But will politicians listen?