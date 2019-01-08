Protesters voice their opposition against pipelines during a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Dozens of rallies are planned in British Columbia, across Canada and as far away as Europe to support pipeline protesters arrested in northwestern B.C. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Pipeline protesters delay Trudeau speech

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 8 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Dozens of drumming and chanting protesters delayed on Tuesday a speech by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a forum dedicated to relations between Canada’s Indigenous communities and the federal government.

Trudeau finally spoke at the Modern Treaty and Self-Governing First Nations Forum in Ottawa almost two hours late after hundreds of Indigenous protesters marched from Parliament Hill to the forum’s venue at Ottawa’s old City Hall and entered the building.

The protesters were angry about the intervention by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in a blockade in northern British Columbia to enforce a court injunction ordering the removal of people interfering with a natural gas pipeline project in and around the Morice River Bridge.

Members of the Gidimt’en clan of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation have set up a camp and a checkpoint southwest of Houston, B.C., on a forest-service road that leads to the Coastal GasLink construction site.

The company says it has signed agreements with all First Nations along the pipeline route, including the elected chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, but the agreement is opposed by the hereditary chiefs of Wet’suwet’en.

The RCMP intervention resulted in 14 arrests, sparking protests in several Canadian cities in support of Wet’suwet’en protesters.

Protesters make their way through hallways after entering a building where the Prime Minister was scheduled to speak in Ottawa, Tuesday January 8, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau eventually addressed the convention after the event was moved to another location.

But he did not mention the protests in his seven-minute speech.

Trudeau reiterated that Ottawa’s relationship with Indigenous communities remains the most important relationship for his Liberal government.

But he acknowledged that a great deal of work remains to be done to fix it.

“I don’t want to dwell on the past, but you know, and I know, that previous governments and institutions spent years ignoring your communities and your concerns,” Trudeau said.

(listen to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s full speech)

Listen

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part the Canada – Modern Treaty and Self-Governing First Nations Forum as he sits beside Legislative Chief Peter Hanson, left, and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Liberal government has finally moved the dial on that crucial relationship since coming to power in 2015, he said.

“Take for example the new legislation that we will introduce this year to protect and preserve Indigenous languages or our work with you to reform the child welfare system so the kids stay with their parents and with their communities,” Trudeau said.

Ottawa and self-governing First Nations have also made progress on a new fiscal policy, he said.

“This is just one example of our promise to do things differently and redefine our relationship , working nation-to-nation and upholding  our commitments under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” Trudeau said.

The Liberal government has also pledged to change the way modern treaties with First Nations are negotiated, Trudeau said.

The government has eliminated loans as a way of funding Indigenous participation in the treaty negotiation process and is working on a way to deal with existing loans that have left many First Nations in debt, he said.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Indigenous, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

New research gives a better understanding of concussions

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International

British Columbia pipeline protest update

RCI | Français

La Chine tisse une nouvelle route de la soie électronique, mais à quel prix?

RCI | Español

Las alergias también aparecen en la edad adulta

RCI | 中文

卑诗省原住民为抗议天然气管线项目设置的路障被皇家骑警移除

العربية | RCI

قضية رهف القنون تسلط الأضواء مجدداً على نظام ولاية الرجل على المرأة