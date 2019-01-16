TSB joins investigation of fatal Ottawa bus accident

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board is joining the the investigation into last Friday’s bus accident in Ottawa that killed three people and injured 23 others.

Ottawa’s police chief, Charles Bordelerau, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa.

Bordeleau said the city of Ottawa had made a formal request for the federal agency to join in the investigation.

He said the three people killed in Friday’s accident were all passengers on the bus.

Original reports suggested that one of those who died had been standing at the Westboro station platform.

Bordealeau said two people thrown from the Kanata-bound bus had been seriously hurt but survived.

And he added that about 80 per cent of the passengers had been in touch with police.

On Tuesday, TSB chair Kathy Fox said in an interview with the Huffington Post that Canada needs to move faster to establish national “crashworthiness” standards for buses and other commercial passenger vehicles in light of Friday’s crash and the collision in Saskachewan that involved the Humboldt hockey-team that killed 16 and injured 13 last April.

With files from CBC, CP, CTV, Global, Huffington Post