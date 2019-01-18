Gender equality in Canada’s federal government- a goal, not a priority

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long stated his intention to create gender equality in his cabinet.

A new national poll suggests Canadians agree with the idea generally, but that it should not be a priority.

The poll comes shortly after a federal cabinet shuffle in which the Prime Minister moved some people around in an effort to replace Nova Scotian parliamentarian Scott Brison who decided to leave politics.

Prime Ministers always attempt to ensure representation from all regions of Canada, but Prime Minister Trudeau is also eager to place more women into positions of authority.

The Angus Reid Institute poll found 45 per cent of Canadians say gender equality should be a goal, though not really a top priority.

Some 28 per cent say it could be a standard for future governments, while an almost equal percentage (27%) say it’s not a consideration at all.

Virtually the same percentages hold when asked about the effect of gender parity on government. Most (45%) say it would have a positive effect, while 21 per cent disagree, and a third of respondents say it would have no effect either way.

The poll showed young people generally hold the positive views on gender parity, especially young women (68%) compared to 44 per cent of young malesl, while half of all respondents say regional representation should continue to be the standard now and into the future.