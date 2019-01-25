Supt. Peter Lambertucci, left, Officer in Charge INSET Ottawa answers questions from reporters as Chief Supt. Michael LeSage, Criminal Operations Officer, RCMP "O" Division and Kingston Police chief Antje McNeely look on during a press conference, after RCMP charged a youth with terrorism, in Kingston, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian police charge youth with terror-related offence

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 25 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

National security investigators from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a youth in Kingston, Ontario, with a terrorism-related offence, Canada’s national police force said Friday.

Police have laid two charges against the youth, whose identity cannot be revealed due to Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act because he is a minor.

The youth is accused of knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and counselling another person to “deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal device” in a public place “with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury.”

Police have also detained and questioned a 20-year-old man but have yet to lay charges against him.

CBC News identified the man as Hussam Eddin Alzahabi, a Syrian refugee whose family was sponsored to come to Canada from Kuwait in 2017.

(listen to the statement by Michael LeSage, a chief superintendent with the RCMP’s “O” Division)

Listen

During a press conference Friday, the RCMP said they received a “credible” tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in late December 2018 about a planned terrorist attack.

The investigation, which involved several local and federal law enforcement and security agencies, eventually led to the police raids at two homes in Kingston Thursday.

No specific target

Police officers carry evidence after raiding a house in Kingston, Ontario, on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. (Lars Hagberg/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“There was no specific target identified but there was an attack planned,” RCMP Superintendent Peter Lambertucci told reporters.

Police found trace elements of homemade explosives at one of the residences and had to call in a bomb squad to detonate an explosive substance, Lambertucci said.

“I want to reassure the citizens of the greater Kingston, Ont., area and all Canadians that during the investigation, our primary focus was the safety and protection of the public,” said Michael LeSage, a chief superintendent with the RCMP’s “O” Division.

Police would not comment on the ideological motivations of the people apprehended or say if they had any ties to foreign elements.

Family dumbfounded

A home in shown in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The RCMP say they have charged a Kingston youth with terrorism. They have also arrested an adult man but have not charged him with anything at this point. Amin Alzahabi, the father of Hussam Eddin Alzahabi, 20, said Friday his son had been arrested but not charged. (Jim Bronskill/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Earlier Friday, Alzahabi’s father told CBC News he was astounded by the arrest of his 20-year-old son.

“They tell me they search about him about terrorists. I know my son, he didn’t think about that. He like Canada. He like the safety in Canada. How could he think about that?” Amin Alzahabi told CBC News’ Philip Ling in an interview from his home Friday morning.

“It’s fake news about my son. I trust my son. I know he cannot do anything against any human, humanity.

“They inspected everything from my house. They didn’t find anything. I think this is not good.”

No reason to raise terror alert

This photo provided by Neil Aird, taken on Jan. 13, 2019 in Kingston, Ontario shows a police surveillance plane. A surveillance plane has been flying over downtown Kingston since early January, and word of the RCMP plane flying overhead might have prompted police to take action in the arrest. (Neil Aird via AP)

Public Security Minister Ralph Goodale said there is no reason to bump up Canada’s terrorism threat level, which has remained at “medium” since 2014.

“The Government of Canada constantly monitors all potential threats and has robust measures in place to address them,” Goodale said in a statement.

“Canadians can be confident that whenever credible information is obtained about a potential threat, the RCMP, CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service) and other police and security agencies take the appropriate steps to ensure the security of this country and the safety of its citizens.”

Calls for review of refugee screening process

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer commended the work of the RCMP and local police while adding the continuing terrorist threat demands strong national security legislation to help law enforcement.

Scheer also said Canada’s “refugee screening process needs to be seriously examined.”

“We’ve recently learned of several examples of dangerous individuals entering the country due in part to lax screening procedures,” Scheer said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned against trying to divide Canadians.

“First of all, we are a country that is one of the safest in the world,” Trudeau said, commending the “extraordinary work” of Canadian law enforcement and security agencies.

“It’s also important to highlight that anyone who chooses to divide Canadians against each other to use fear or violence to threaten our society will fail, because Canadians are strong and resilient, and we lean on each other and we’re there for each other.”

With files from CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Un centre de recherche pour améliorer la conduite des véhicules de plus en plus sophistiqués

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 25, 26 y 27 de enero de 2019

RCI | 中文

案发十九年后，两名被指控雇凶杀人的印度移民终于被加拿大引渡

نطام أريما لتسجيل طلبات الهجرة إلى كيبيك - Facebookالعربية | RCI

تأخير وتراكم في معالجة طلبات الهجرة إلى كيبيك