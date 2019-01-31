NATO head calls on China to treat detained Canadians fairly

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today that he was following the cases of diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor “very closely and with concern.” He added that NATO countries “expect them to be treated fairly and with respect for due process” and that NATO allies “have been clear that China should immediately release the two Canadians detained in December.”

Canadian Michael Kovrig (left) and Michael Spavor were detained by China shortly after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. (The Canadian Press/AP)

Canadians held under harsh conditions in China

The two men were arrested shortly after Canada, acting on an extradition request from the United States, arrested Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. She has since been released on bail. The two Canadians are being held in China without charge and under harsh conditions.

Another Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg had his 15 year sentence on drug charges suddenly increased to the death penalty.

Meng extradition case could take years

Meng returns to court on March 6, 2019 to hear arguments about Canada’s authority to proceed with the U.S. request for her extradition on charges of bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy charges.

If the court finally agrees to extradite Meng, it will be up to the justice minister to sign off on the extradition. The case could take years.

process.”