Mermaids to feature at immigration museum show

February is Black History Month in Canada and Canada’s immigration museum is “enthused to showcase the many exceptional African Canadian artists onstage” as part of a show it is presenting February 8, 9 and 10, 2019. The show is called Winter Solstice: Souls of Sirens and will be presented by the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in the eastern city of Halifax.

The show is said to be ‘the story of three siren sisters who take the form of humans on the longest night of the year so they can repent their mistreatment of humanity and share their hopes for peace.”

It is billed as a jazz opera by Jeri Brown, a singer based in Montreal and a professor of music at Concordia University in that city. The show will feature nautical myths, spirituals, jazz and dance.