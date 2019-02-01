Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during an end of session news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Most Canadians dissatisfied with Trudeau’s handling of row with China: poll

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 1 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Slightly more than half of Canadians (52 per cent) say they are dissatisfied with the way Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government have handled the diplomatic crisis with China that followed the arrest in Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou last December, according to a new poll.

The survey from the Angus Reid Institute also reveals that a slight majority of Canadians (55 per cent) think that Canada was right to act on the U.S. arrest warrant for Meng, the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant, while four-in-ten Canadians (44 per cent) said they would like to see the Liberals take a tougher approach with Beijing.

Nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) of Canadians say China’s record on human rights and the rule of law should be a more important consideration than trade and investment opportunities for Canada when assessing the Canada-China relationship, according to the survey.

“I think the most surprising thing for me when looking at these results is the degree to which Canadians have not really made up their minds about what they want or how they want their government to handle this issue,” said Ian Holliday, a research associate at the Angus Reid Institute.

“We see that there is a great deal of dissatisfaction with way the Trudeau government has handled relations with China over the last couple of weeks… but at the same time when we look at an ‘agree-disagree’ statement about [whether] Canada should have resisted the U.S. request and not arrested Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei CFO, in the first place, what we find is that Canadians disagree with that assertion as well.”

That suggests that there is degree of support for the actions the federal government has taken, Holliday said in a phone interview with Radio Canada International.

(click to listen to the full interview with Ian Holliday)

Listen
Facing China’s wrath

Chinese officials say Canadians Michael Kovrig, right, and Michael Spavor were arrested for undermining Chinese ‘national security,’ while Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested ‘illegally’ in Canada upon U.S. request (Associated Press/ International Crisis Group/Canadian Press)

Meng’s arrest has caused a bruising diplomatic row between Ottawa and Beijing.

Days after Meng’s arrest, Chinese authorities detained Michael Kovrig, who took a leave of absence from Global Affairs Canada to work as the North East Asia analyst for the non-governmental think tank International Crisis Group, and Michael Spavor, a China-based Canadian entrepreneur.

They are accused of “endangering national security” but no official charges have been laid against the two Canadians.

Then on Jan. 14, a Chinese court sentenced a Canadian man to death in a sudden retrial of a drug-smuggling case. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, had appealed his original 15-year sentence.

Schellenberg death sentence was seen by many in Canada as another attempt by Beijing to apply pressure on Ottawa following Meng’s arrest.

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained Dec. 1 at the behest of American authorities, leaves her home to attend a court appearance regarding her bail conditions, in Vancouver, on Tuesday January 29, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Meng, who is also the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, could face extradition to the U.S. over allegations she was involved in violating sanctions on Iran, with each charge carrying a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

She was released on bail by a Canadian court after she agreed to post a $10-million bail, surrender her passports and abide by more than a dozen conditions.

According to a 13-count indictment presented in New York on Monday, Meng, Huawei, the telecom giant’s U.S. subsidiary, and Skycom, a Hong-Kong-registered company, which mainly does business in Iran, are accused of committing bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering among other things.

Huawei in a statement Tuesday denied it violated U.S. laws and said it was unaware of any wrongdoing by Meng.

China has demanded her immediate release and requested from U.S. authorities to withdraw their extradition request for Meng.

Relations between Canada and China were seen as taking another hit last week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired Canada’s ambassador in China John McCallum, after the veteran Liberal politician and former cabinet minister suggested that Meng had a “strong case” to fight the extradition to the U.S.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canada’s biggest labour union announces support for Venezuela’s Maduro

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadians warned to beware of election interference

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Fossil of one of the world’s oldest fish species reveals new insight

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Millions die after surgery worldwide, say researchers

RCI | Français

Rachel Mwanza veut faire sa place au cinéma

RCI | Español

El Castor Cibernético del primero, 2 y 3 de febrero 2019

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年2月1-3日）

رئيس حكومة كيبيك فرانسوا لوغو عقد اجتماعا مع أعضاء حكومته في غاتينو في 30-01-2019/ Adrian Wyld/CPالعربية | RCI

كيبيك : رئيس الحكومة ينفي وجود الاسلاموفوبيا في المقاطعة ثم يتراجع عن أقواله

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Il y a de l'islamophobie au Québec, concède LegaultIslamophobie : la mairesse suppléante de Gatineau sera démise de ses fonctionsUn appel de propositions est lancé pour mettre en valeur le Silo no 5La communauté musulmane « choquée » par les propos d'une conseillère de Gatineau, qui nie l'existence de l'islamophobieLes États-Unis se retirent du traité nucléaire INF avec la RussieLe camionneur qui a causé l’accident des Broncos pourrait être expulsé, selon un avocatTéo Taxi et les nuances de l’argent publicL’ex-PDG de SNC-Lavalin Pierre Duhaime plaide coupable et évite la prisonLe PLQ demande à la protectrice du citoyen d'enquêter sur le congédiement d'un sonneur d'alerte au MAPAQLes libéraux ne modifieront pas leur position sur le port de signes religieux
Virginia governor faces calls to resign as racist photo from 1984 yearbook surfacesSuper Bowl 2019 may be the last time Canadian football fans see U.S. game adsKey fob mystery in small Alberta town that went viral solvedCanada wants Lima Group meeting to keep pressure on Maduro to step downMystery solved: We finally know how the snow bear got its belly buttonPence calls for end of Venezuela's Maduro governmentRecord Australian heat shows soaring cost of climate changeJussie Smollett defends his account of alleged hate attack as '100% factual'As controversy swirls, François Legault concedes Islamophobia exists in QuebecRon Joyce, billionaire who brought Tim Hortons coffee to the masses, dead at 88