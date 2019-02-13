Marcy and John McCall MacBain (Photo: John Cairns)

McCall MacBain family donates $200M to McGill University

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadian billionaire philanthropists John and Marcy McCall MacBain announced a $200-million donation to a scholarship fund for McGill University students in Montreal Wednesday, marking the single-largest gift in Canadian history.

The McCall MacBain Sholarships will provide 75 outstanding students from Canada and around the world with the opportunity to pursue a master’s or professional degree at McGill University and will be complemented with a world-class enrichment and mentorship program, the McCall MacBains Foundation announced.

In addition to full funding to cover tuition and fees plus a living stipend, scholarship recepients will benefit from mentorship and immersive learning experiences including retreats, workshops and internships, creating the most generous and comprehensive graduate scholarship at this level in Canada, the foundation said.

“As graduates of Canada’s publicly-funded university system, Marcy and I know first-hand how universities like McGill can reduce social barriers and foster talent at the highest of levels,” said in a statement John McCall MacBain, who made his fortune by reinventing classified ads.

“I received my undergraduate degree as a scholarship student from McGill and it truly changed my trajectory.”

Originally from Niagara Falls, Ontario, John McCall MacBain came to McGill to study economics, graduating with an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in 1980.

During his time at McGill, he was deeply involved in student life, including serving as President of the Students Society of McGill University. In his final year, he was named Valedictorian.

After graduating from McGill University, McCall MacBain received the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship and subsequently obtained a law degree from University of Oxford. But it was only after he obtained an MBA from Harvard Business School, that he launched a successful entrepreneurial career by buying Quebec’s Auto Hebdo and founding Trader Classified Media.

McGill’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor Suzanne Fortier said the university is “incredibly grateful” for the visionary support its students received from the McCall MacBain family.

“As McGill prepares to celebrate its Bicentennial in 2021, the McCall MacBain Scholarships embody our vision for McGill’s third century: a place where students become future-ready and prepared to contribute to shaping our rapidly changing world,” Fortier said in a statement.

The scholarship fund will begin accepting applications in the fall of 2020 from Canadian students for the inaugural class. McCall MacBain Scholars will begin their studies at McGill in the fall of 2021. The scholarships will be expanded to include international students in the third year of operation.

Within five years, the scholarships will grow to support up to 75 scholars on campus. McCall MacBain Scholars will be able to choose among existing master’s and professional degrees such as law and medicine, as well as McGill’s newly-created interdisciplinary Master of Arts and Science, which is under development and is expected to be inaugurated to coincide with the inaugural class, the university announced.

Scholars will be selected for a combination of civic engagement, intellectual curiosity, entrepreneurial spirit, academic excellence, and exceptional character, the McCall MacBain Foundation said.

“As we develop these scholarships and support our scholars, we are looking forward to welcoming promising leaders with entrepreneurial spirit, who foster opportunities not only for themselves – but for those living in the world around them,” said Dr. Marcy McCall MacBain.

Franca Gucciardi, CEO of the McCall MacBain Foundation said, they are working to set up selection committees in Canada and then around the world to find and select future McCall MacBain Scholars.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

We can edit the human genome, but should we?

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Sting to support Oshawa GM workers

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

New international sports body to empower athletes

Health, International, Society

RCMP reviewing how it handles fentanyl

RCI | Français

Le Palais des congrès de Montréal attend 8000 infirmiers du monde

RCI | Español

Más niños pobres y con carencias alimenticias en Canadá

RCI | 中文

她的辞职让特鲁多政府丑闻疑云越来越大

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يتحدّث خلال مؤتمره الصحفي في وينيبيغ في 12-02-2019/CBC/هيئة الاذاعة الكنديّةالعربية | RCI

اوتاوا: عاصفة سياسيّة أحدثتها استقالة وزيرة العدل السابقة