Violence strands Canadians in Haiti

Several Canadian tourists and three medical volunteers have been unable to leave Haiti because of ongoing street violence. The medical professionals report they had a gasoline bomb thrown at their vehicle but they were able to drive away. According to the public broadcaster, CBC, they are staying at a doctor’s house and feel safe there, as do tourists staying at a beach resort. It is however considered too dangerous for them to take roads to the airport.

One protester died

Protesters stoned the home of the country’s president and clashed with police and one demonstrator has died. People are angry about spiralling inflation, unemployment and corruption and have been protesting for a week.

Avoid non-essential travel to Haiti, advises Canadian government

Many Canadians take vacations in the Caribbean to escape the long, cold winter. And it is common to fantasize about not being able to get back for some reason. In this case, the fantasy has become reality but it may not be as positive as it would seem. People will certainly have commitments at home and it is not clear who will pay for their extended stay or extraordinary travel arrangements.

The Canadian government is looking into ways to help them.

Meanwhile it is advising people to avoid non-essential travel to Haiti and it has closed its embassy in Port-au-Prince for today.

