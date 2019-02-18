Land donation honours nature lover

A diverse piece of land in the western province of Manitoba will be conserved and will continue to provide a home for several species, some of them species at risk, announced the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Bob Mickelson had an affinity for nature. He enjoyed riding horses on his property which included grasslands, wetland, forests and a lake. The parcel of land measuring 169 hectares provides nesting comer, feeding and breeding grounds for many species of birds, amphibians and mammals such as moose and elk.

Good pasture management promised

The land was donated and will be called the Bob Mickelson Conservations Lands. It will continue to be used for grazing cattle. The conservancy promises that “good pasture management is an important tool to maintain and enhance the biodiversity values of many of Manitoba’s habitats and also provides resistance to and a buffer against climate variations.”

The project was accomplished with the help of the Canadian government’s Natural Areas Conservation Program. A total of 15,954 hectares of habitat have been preserved in the province of Manitoba under this program.