Canadian nurses return safely from Haiti

Eight Canadian nurses returned home safely Monday, escaping the violence that has gripped Haiti.

Their return followed a series of weekend flights that saw Canadian missionaries, medical personnel, students and tourists make it home following–in some cases–days of waiting.

The nurses, the latest returnees, boarded a flight from Port-au-Prince to Montreal Monday afternoon.

Two remained in Montreal while the other six travelled to Toronto early Tuesday.

“It was a bittersweet departure,” one of the nurses, Tracey Hotta, told CBC News.

The nurses were airlifted by helicopter from a compound in the city of Grand Goave after protesters had blocked highways with burning tires.

The nurses had been volunteering with the Ontario-based organization Hope Grows in Haiti that helps children orphaned and abandoned from the massive earthquake that stuck the country in 2010.

Anti-government protests calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise because of skyrocketing inflation began nearly two weeks ago.

Violence has forced the closing of many schools and businesses.

