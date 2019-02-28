The Port of Vancouver may need a new container terminal by the mid-2020s, forecasts the port authority. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/file)

Record cargo shipped through western port

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 28 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

The port of Vancouver on Canada’s Pacific coast saw record cargo volumes in 2018. Overall cargo volume reached a high of 147 million tonnes, up 3.5 per cent from 2017.

The port authority relates this to the port’s “ability to accomodate the most diversified range of cargo of any port in North America.”  There was strong growth as Canada shipped containers of potash, canola products and barley and these shipments set new records in 2018.

Record cargo volume was driven in part by overseas demand for potash, much of which is mined in the western province of Saskatchewan. (iStock)

Imports include consumer products

Containers arrived full of appliances, clothing, other consumer products, auto parts and manufactured goods from Asia.

The port authority forecasts that Canada’s west coast container ports will be full by as early as the mid-2020s. A proposed new container terminal at the Vancouver Fraser Port is being reviewed by a federally appointed panel.

