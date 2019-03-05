Remembering Ted Lindsay, hockey player and labour leader

I didn’t grow up in Canada, but even I knew of Ted Lindsay, star hockey player, cantankerous personality, hard-nosed union leader, even when I was a kid.

Lindsay died Monday at the age of 93.

Little guy, tough as nails, a face filled with stitches, a hockey player from another era before the boys put on helmets and face masks.

Lindsay played on Detroit’s aptly-named Production Line with future fellow Hall of Famers Gordie Howe and Sid Abel.

Maybe more important, what Eugene Debs was to railroad workers, Lindsay was to hockey players.

He and a guy from the west end of Montreal named Doug Harvey spearheaded the drive for a players association back in the late 1950s.

For their efforts, both got traded from teams they loved playing for and were banished to Chicago and New York respectively.

But in the end, they made their case for all to see: professional hockey players are a pretty tough crowd that doesn’t take to being pushed around.

In the end, Lindsay and Harvey, bitter rivals on the ice (the Montreal Forum and Detroit’s Olympia), made their point together away from the rink.

Tim Burke watched and wrote about all this, working for a series of newspapers, with a writing flair that you don’t often see a lot of anymore.

I caught up with Burke by phone on Tuesday as he was about to head out in the Montreal winter.

We talked of Lindsay and Harvey, their teammates and rivals, and the old six-team National Hockey League.