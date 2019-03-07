Three-kilometre ‘Secret Marathons’ staged across Canada

Canadians in 16 cities showed their solidarity with women in Afghanistan on Wednesday, taking part in three-kilometre “Secret Marathon” races to honour their Afghan sisters who were spat upon and insulted when they tried to do something similar in 2015.

Those insults and that race have now inspired a growing world-wide movement to support both women in Afghanistan and anywhere else where they might be afraid to go outside and run.

The runs take their name from a film, The Secret Marathon, by Canadians Kate McKenzie and noted marathon Martin Parnell who documented and participated in that 2015 event in Afghanistan, the route of which had to be kept secret so runners would not be attacked.

“Many women, both here in Canada and in Afghanistan, don’t feel safe to run at night or alone, and we want to change that by bringing our community together to celebrate everyone’s right to walk or run in their communities once the sun sets,” McKenzie told Global News’ Kyle Benning.

One of the runners taking part in the Vancouver’s three-kilometre run was Friba Rezayee, who competed in judo in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, as one of Afghanistan’s first female Olympians.

“Growing up in Afghanistan, it was difficult and challenging for me to go outside just for a simple 10-minute run,” says Rezayee, who now lives in Vancouver and organized this year’s run in that city.

“Sport is (seen as) very, very provocative,” she told the CBC’s Clare Henning.

Rezayee says something as simple as a jog in the street can lead to attacks–or even death–at the hands of the Taliban.

“It’s quite risky because there is a culture of stigma that women don’t go outside without the permission of their male family members” Rezayee told Henning.

“When you go outside and run–this is women’s rights.”

With files from CBC, CTV, Global, CP