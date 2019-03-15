Anti-Semitic graffitti discovered at Toronto school

Police are hoping video footage will help them track down the people who left a graffiti-laden anti-Semitic trail at a Toronto high school Friday morning.

Police were called to Western Technical-Commercial School, north of High Park Friday morning after an school employee discovered swastikas and the words “Nazis were here.”

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies is calling the incident “disturbing.”

“We as Canadians–who describe our country as diverse, tolerant and free–oftentimes forget that anti-Semitism and extremism exist in the country and are growing at a terrifying rate,” said Avi Benolo, the president of the Jewish advocacy group.

Last Fall, the Toronto Jewish community was rocked by an attack on a group of Jewish teenagers in the city’s north end.

Two weeks later, Statistics Canada reported that hate crimes in Canada had reached an all-time high in 2017.

With files from CP, CBC, CTV