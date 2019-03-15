The normally bright Toronto sign in front of city hall was dimmed this morning to honour the victims of the New Zealand shooting and will remain dimmed during a vigil tonight. (Mayor Tory-Twitter)

New Zealand shooting: Canada’s largest city to hold vigil for victims

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 15 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Toronto’s mayor sent the image in a tweet early this morning Eastern Time, adding “The Toronto sign in front of City Hall has been dimmed today to mourn the victims of this vicious terror attack in #Christchurch.”

Toronto’s famous CN Tower will also be dimmed.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also said, “I am deeply saddened by the terror attack in New Zealand & stand with our Muslim community to condemn this hate-fuelled violence. On behalf of all Torontonians, we send condolences to the families & friends of those killed in Christchurch & those injured in this heinous attack.”

Across Canada police are also stepping up patrols around mosques as a precautionary measure.

This mosque in Ottawa is one of many across Canada where extra police have been assigned as a precautionary measure against any copycat attackers inspired by mass media coverage of the New Zealand killer. (CBC)

The vigil at the Nathan Phillips Square in front of Toronto’s City Hall will begin at dusk around 6 p.m. (18h)

The horrific and senseless mosques attacks in New Zealand have left 49 killed with 48 others in hospital with wounds. One man is in custody, apparently inspired by vast news coverage given to other anti-immigrant mass killers including Alexandre Bissonette of Quebec, and historical leaders who defeated Muslims in battles. The killer also had scribbled a “manifesto” similar to that of a jailed Norwegian extremist mass murderer.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Twice yearly, native settlements were visited by a government doctor. Shown here is T.J.Orford, doctor and agent for the James Bay district, with a child showing signs of tuberculosis. The child will be hospitalized "outside"(ie in southern Canada) at government expense. Jan. 1946 (Library and ARchives Canada, Mikan-3225246)
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, Society

European Union to begin new travel document requirement

RCI | Français

 Traitement des maladies inflammatoires de l'intestin :  Entyvio, médicament biologique, suscite de réels espoirs

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del fin de semana del 15 -17 de marzo 2019

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年3月15-17日）

العربية | RCI

دعوة للتأمل والتوعية والتبصر رداً على مجزرة المسجديْن في نيوزيلاندا