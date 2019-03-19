Air Canada grounds Boeing Max planes until July 2019

Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada, says it will ground it’s Boeing Max jets until at least July 1, 2019 “to provide customers certainty for booking and travel.”

Airlines around the world have been adjusting their schedules after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Max crashed on March 10, 2019 killing all 157 people on board, including 18 Canadians. Since the crash resembled that of a Lion Air fatal accident in October 2018, Canada and several other countries decided to temporarily ground the Boeing Max jets.

Airline promises to notify customers

Air Canada has 24 of this model of plane and they accounted for six per cent of the airline’s fleet. The airline plans to make up for them by extending the leases on some planes that were scheduled to leave the fleet and it has sped up delivery of four Airbus A 321 aircraft that it recently acquired.

It has also leased an aircraft from Air Transat for the month of April and it has suspended some routes temporarily. It does however say it will be able to cover 98 per cent of its planned flying to the end of April.

Air Canada promises to notify customers if their flight times or numbers change.

WestJet Airlines which has 13 Boeing 737 Max 8s says it has accommodated the passengers that were scheduled to fly on them.

There is no word yet on how much the disruption will cost the airlines