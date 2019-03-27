Owner of the truck in Humboldt Broncos crash is fined

The owner of the truck that crashed into a junior hockey team’s bus admitted that he did not comply with safety rules set out by the federal and provincial governments. The truck blew through a stop sign and crashed into the bus killing 16 people and injuring another 13 in Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018.

Through is lawyer, Sukhmander Singh pleaded guilty to five charges and was fined $5,000. The charges included failing to keep proper log books and neglecting to ensure his drivers complied with safety regulations. These were civil and not criminal offences.

Driver had little experience

The court heard that the driver of the truck had only been on the road for three weeks and of those, he was driving alone for only a few days before the crash.

The inexperienced driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, had earlier testified that he had been looking at tarpaulins which were loose in the back of his truck before the accident.

After pleading guilty to 29 criminal charges of dangerous driving, Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison on March 22, 2019. He stands to be deported after serving his sentence.