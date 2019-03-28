Youth teach digital literacy to adults

A new program has been launched to both help youth develop leadership skills and adult learners to increase their digital literacy. Youth Teaching Adults is a program to connect tech-savvy young people with people who are not so comfortable using digital devices.

With funding from the Canadian government, youth will be able to meet one-on-one with adults and ask them what kinds of things they would like to learn. For example, adults may want to learn how to use a smartphone, how to search Google, or how to set up a medical appointment online.

French session will become available

This is the kind of session that has already been offered by Youth Empowering Parents (YEP), a program established in 2010 in the Greater Toronto Area where young people teach adults several kinds of skills.

YEP is now partnering with the non-profit, ABC Life Literacy Canada, to expand the digital training sessions across the country. It will also introduce lesson plans and resources in French later this year.