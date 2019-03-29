Morgane Oger celebrates her nomination on Nov. 27, 2016, when she was chosen by the B.C. NDP to be the party's candidate for the Vancouver-False Creek riding in B.C.'s 2017 provincial election, thus becoming the first transgender person to be nominated by a major political party as a candidate at any level of government in Canada. (Morgane Oger/Twitter)

B.C. tribunal rules in favour for transgender former candidate

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 29 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The battle pitted an anti-gay activist against a Vancouver trans woman running for office in British Columbia.

It started during the 2017 provincial election when William Whatcott, who refers to himself as a Christian activist, printed and distributed 1,500 flyers in the Vancouver-False Creek riding where Morgane Oger was running as the NDP candidate.

It ended Wednesday when the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal sided with Oger and ordered Whatcott to pay $55,000 in costs and compensation.

The posters called Oger a “biological male who has renamed himself…after he embraced a transvestite lifestyle,” expressed concern about the promotion and growth of “homosexuality and transvestitism” and described being transgender as an “impossibility” that constitutes a sin.

The flyers went on to state that transsexuals were prone to sexually transmitted diseases and at risk of domestic violence, alcohol abuse and suicide.

William Whatcott (Radio-Canada / CBC News)

“Thankfully Jesus Christ paid the price for your sin,” the flyers concluded.

“You can turn to the merciful Christ and ask for forgiveness and when the NDP come knocking at your door, you can tell them, you won’t vote for them because you believe in God’s definition of gender and marriage.”

Oger, who lost the election by 400 votes, filed a compaint with the tribunal, which ruled that Whatcott had resolved to stop Oger from being elected solely because she is transgender and without researching her platform or policies.

The discrimination against Oger was “severe, intentional and designed to interfere in her participation in political life,” wrote tribunal member Devyn Cousineau.

“It drew on the most insidious stereotypes and myths about transgender people and called on the electorate to conclude that Ms. Oger was, by sole virtue of her gender identity, unsuitable for public office.

“I have concluded that the effect of the flyer was to expose Ms. Oger to hatred and contempt. This is unquestionably a serious and damaging form of discrimination.”

With files from CP, CBC, CTV, Postmedia, Huffington Post

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Le crucifix au Salon bleu de l'Assemblée nationale du Québec - Radio-Canada/Bernard HuardRCI | Français

Le débat identitaire au Québec : toute une histoire

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del fin de semana del 29-31 de marzo 2019

RCI | 中文

数字音频的战场上Podcast是大家都想争夺的那块蛋糕

العربية | RCI

كيف تصلح مشاكل تشغيل هواتف الايفون و الاندرويد؟