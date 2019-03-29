Quebec’s taxi industry calls off protest after ‘dramatic incident’ on live TV

Quebec’s taxi drivers have called off a protest against plans by the provincial government to deregulate the industry after a driver harmed himself on live television Friday.

The driver sustained only minor injuries and his life is not in danger but the “dramatic incident” during a live broadcast on the French-language private TV network, TVA, raised questions about the health and safety of taxi operators, said a spokesperson for the industry.

“We took this decision [to stop the pressure tactics] to protect taxi drivers and operators who are enduring serious psychological distress,” said Félix Tremblay.

Major overhaul of taxi industry

Taxi drivers and operators have been trying to force the newly elected government of Premier Francois Legault to reconsider proposed legislation aimed at reforming the highly regulated industry and opening it up to online ride-hailing services such as Uber of Lyft.

Bill 17, which was tabled last week by Transport Minister François Bonnardel, would abolish taxi permits, remove territorial restrictions and impose uniform requirements for all taxi operators.

In a statement released in response to the incident, Bonnardel said he was “sincerely upset.”

“Every day, I reiterate the importance of prioritizing an open dialogue in order to ensure a harmonious transition and to sustain the traditional taxi industry,” Bonnardel said. “Discussions are ongoing between [taxi] representatives and the government, and will continue in the coming weeks.”

Taxi drivers are upset

Many drivers say they have invested all of their lifesavings in the taxi permits, which could run up to $150,000, and abolishing them deprives them of an opportunity to earn some money for the retirement by selling them to younger drivers.

They fear that the $500 million the provincial government has set aside to compensate taxi drivers and operators will not be enough.

Drivers worry the proposed legislation would bankrupt the taxi industry in Quebec, which is already struggling to compete with ride-hailing services offered by international giants like Uber.

Drivers across the province have been protesting the bill, holding strikes and disrupting traffic.

With files from CBC News