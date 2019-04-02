The Boeing 737 Max jets have been grounded until they can be certified to be safe. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 2 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Air Canada said Monday that it has had to revise its flight schedule for May to deal with Transport Canada’s continued closure of Canadian airspace to the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Air Canada anticipates it will cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month through a series of mitigation measures, including schedule changes and temporary route suspensions, the Montreal-based carrier said in a press release Monday.

“Air Canada assures its customers that we are doing everything possible to mitigate the effects of the 737 MAX grounding, and we appreciate our customers’ patience and flexibility as we continue to work on transporting them safely to their destinations,” said Lucie Guillemette, Air Canada’s executive vice president and Chief Commercial Officer.

“By adjusting our schedule for the month of May, we are providing certainty for our customers so they can continue to book and travel with confidence on Air Canada.

Air Canada grounded its fleet of 24 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on March 13, following a directive from Transport Canada in response to the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines MAX 8 jet shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

Several national aviation authorities around the world ordered the grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft after it emerged that the crash in Ethiopia was eerily similar to the Oct. 29 crash of a Lion Air Max 8 into the Java Sea off Indonesia and was likely due to a glitch in the plane’s anti-stall software. The two crashes killed 346 people.

Boeing has advised its customers that all deliveries of its 737 MAX aircraft are currently suspended until the cause of the two crashes is examined and fixes in the flight-control system are made. Air Canada was expecting six new aircraft in March and April.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it anticipates Boeing’s final software improvements for 737 Max airliners “in the coming weeks.”

Boeing was expected to complete the work last week, but FAA spokesman Greg Martin said the company needs more time to make sure it has identified and addressed all issues.

Air Canada is now updating its June schedule.

Because the timeline for the return to service of the 737 MAX is unknown, for planning purposes and to provide customers certainty for booking and travel, Air Canada has removed 737 MAX flying from its schedule until at least July 1, 2019, the carrier said.

To mitigate the impact, Air Canada has been substituting different aircraft on 737 MAX routes, including the recently acquired Airbus A321 aircraft from WOW Air.

In other cases, the airline is consolidating two daily flights by smaller aircraft into a single flight by a larger aircraft.

The company has also had to delay the launch or cancel certain international flights.

With files from The Associated Press

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics

Canada wants answers from China on canola ban

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Google streetview: Now you can visit Mars (on Earth)

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada: A world hot spot..but that’s not good

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Complaints against telecoms increase 44% in six months

RCI | Français

Le président algérien Abdelaziz Bouteflika a officiellement remis sa démission

RCI | Español

30 años de atentados con armas de fuego en Canadá, ¿cómo se adaptan las leyes?

RCI | 中文

魁北克人支持禁止公职人员穿戴宗教服饰，但不想摘掉省议会的十字架

العربية | RCI

تقريران مقلقان عن التغيرات المناخية في كندا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Jody Wilson-Raybould et Jane Philpott expulsées du caucus libéralSous la pression de la rue et de l'armée, Bouteflika démissionneLes plaintes au Commissariat aux langues officielles atteignent un nombre recordAffaire SNC-Lavalin : Gerald Butts réplique à Wilson-RaybouldShell appuie la taxe carbone et accentue la pression sur le lobby pétrolierOttawa « n'est pas prêt à s'adapter à un climat changeant », conclut la commissaire à l'environnementSteven Guilbeault « approché » pour être candidat libéral dans Laurier–Sainte-MarieDon d'organes : la Nouvelle-Écosse opte pour le consentement automatiqueOttawa doit agir rapidement pour venir en aide aux producteurs de canolaAprès les pesticides, le lanceur d'alerte Louis Robert dénonce la surutilisation d'engrais
Chinese woman arrested after getting past Mar-o-Lago security with 'malicious' softwareOvercrowded refugee camp coping with up to 100,000 mothers and children in SyriaJoshua Boyle not 'overall a violent person' before captivity, trial hearsAlaska governor asks Trump to grant rail extension to northern AlbertaFrom bugs to dolphins, rising temperatures having major effects on global ecosystemHere's how the federal government hopes its new carbon tax will workOntario premier defends plan to change licence plate sloganWilson-Raybould warned that moving her from justice portfolio would be 'a mistake'Grocery wars intensify anew as Whole Foods to cut prices on hundreds of items by 20% starting tomorrowNova Scotia set to become 1st jurisdiction in North America with opt-out organ donation