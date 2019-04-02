Suspect in kidnapping of Chinese student turns himself in

One of the four men suspected of kidnapping a Chinese student in the Toronto suburb of Markham last month has turned himself in to police.

Abdullahi Adan, 37, surrendered to police overnight after York Regional Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on Monday in connection with the violent kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu.

The 22-year-old Chinese student was abducted from the parking garage of his condo building in Markham by four masked men on March 23.

Lu turned up three days later – bruised but largely unscathed – in the sleepy cottage town of Gravenhurst, some 170 kilometres from where he was taken.

Adan is the first of four suspects identified by police.

He is facing four criminal charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault.

Adan appeared in court via video link in Newmarket, about 50 kilometres north of Toronto, Tuesday morning. His case was put over to Friday.

Police are still looking for three other suspects.