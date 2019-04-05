Japanese flower art heralds spring at museum

As we Canadians like to rant, winter is very long here, and that’s all the more reason to celebrate spring when it finally arrives. The Canadian Museum of Nature gets into the spirit by holding a special event featuring Ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of floral arrangement.

Ikebana originated in the 6th century and combines natural materials like branches, leaves, dried plants and fresh flowers. It is characterized by asymmetrical form and the use of empty space. Artists strive to create harmony among the materials and the container, and the setting is crucial.

From April 11 to 14, the museum’s rotunda will feature 35 arrangements created by Ikebana International’s Ottawa Chapter. The chapter is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Visitors can create arrangements

Admission to the exhibit is included with regular admission. On Saturday, April 13, 2019 visitors can attend an hour-long workshop and create their own Ikebana arrangements. The fee for the workshop is $15.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is located at 240 McLeod Street in Canada’s capital, Ottawa.