Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy waves to supporters following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine Apr. 21, 2019. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/REUTERS)

Axworthy urges Ottawa to engage with new Ukrainian president

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 24 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada needs to redouble its diplomatic engagement with Ukraine amid some concerns over the country’s newly elected populist president and Kyiv’s possible drift back into Moscow’s orbit, says former foreign affairs minister Lloyd Axworthy.

Axworthy, who led a 160-strong Canadian monitoring team in Ukraine during the presidential election that saw comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy elected president on Sunday, praised the vote.

Speaking to reporters during a teleconference call on Wednesday morning, Axworthy said Kyiv deserves a lot of credit for organizing and conducting a nearly flawless election amid an ongoing conflict with Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine and a massive “hybrid” effort by the Kremlin to influence the vote.

Zelenskiy, 41, who played the president of Ukraine in a widely popular satirical TV series Servant of the People, won nearly 73 per cent of votes in a run-off election Sunday, beating the incumbent, Petro Poroshenko.

“He has certainly won the expectations of the three-quarters of the population and so it really is an astounding mandate to work with,” Axworthy said. “But it also will have the quandary of how to meet those expectations.”

‘An interesting rollercoaster’

Former Liberal cabinet minister Lloyd Axworthy (left) looks on before being presented with the 30th Pearson Peace Medal during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Axworthy said he expects to see “an interesting rollercoaster” as Zelenskiy, with no previous political experience and confronted by an unruly parliament, grapples with the issues facing Ukraine – corruption, sluggish economy, powerful oligarchs and most of all, the conflict with Russia.

The upcoming parliamentary election in Ukraine in fall may result in pro-Russian parties holding 15 to 20 per cent of seats in the new Rada, Axworthy said.

“The reaction of Russia and Putin is clearly going to reset a lot of the conventional wisdoms we had about our relationship with Ukraine,” Axworthy said.

And it’s up to Canada and its Western allies to think whether it’s “time to kind of freshen up our act as well,” he added.

“I think this really is an important opportunity for Canada – with a new president coming in, with clearly a demonstration of a bona fide democracy at work – to become really a very strong allied relationship,” Axworthy said.

Facing off with Putin

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine Apr. 21, 2019. (Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to congratulate his Ukrainian namesake on his victory, but Axworthy said he expects the Kremlin to “make a move in the next two or three weeks.”

Zelenskiy, who hails from eastern Ukraine and is more fluent in Russian than Ukrainian, has said his priority for the presidency is to end the war in the east that has claimed more than 15,000 lives.

“People we talked to – from veterans’ associations and the families of the people fighting on the front and others – they are afraid that there might just be a negotiation with too much given away to have a solution,” Axworthy said.

Zelenskiy has talked about wanting to find a peaceful solution to the Donbas conflict within two or three weeks after being sworn in next month, Axworthy said.

“That’s a pretty bold statement. Is Mr. Putin apt to respond to that?” Axworthy said. “I think Mr. Putin just has a one basic ambition and that is to destabilize Ukraine so that he can bring them under the [Moscow’s] orbit and also not have them as a frontline, border example of a democratic system working.”

In fact, in Putin on Wednesday signed a decree to expedite applications for Russian citizenship by Ukrainians living in separatist-held areas in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The move by Putin was interpreted by many experts as a challenge to Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin on Wednesday called Russia’s decision “a new stage of the occupation of Donbas.”

In a Facebook post, Zelenskiy’s team labelled Russia “an aggressor state which wages war against Ukraine”.

Concerns over media access

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a news conference at his campaign headquarters following a presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine Apr. 21, 2019. (Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS)

At the same time, Axworthy raised some concerns with Zelenskiy, including his appeal to populism, his refusal to engage with the traditional media during much of the election campaign and relying instead on a carefully managed social media strategy to engage with voters.

“With governments that are elected with these very large populist movements behind them, I think there is always a risk that they may end up trying to limit the constitutional and democratic principles, which we are all interested in promoting,” Axworthy said.

There are concerns about media freedom in Ukraine, where most of the media are owned by oligarchs who use them for their own interests, Axworthy said.

“The Ukrainians have really got it right about the vote and how important it is and how it got to be based on trust and integrity,” Axworthy said. “But democracy isn’t just a vote, it’s also discussion and debate, and access to information.”

At the same time, Canada has a lot to learn from the Ukrainian experience of resisting Russian interference in its elections, Axworthy said.

“They have developed a very good system of early warning, pre-emptive assessment of where there might be upsets or disturbances in the election and they were able to have pretty much an event-free activity,” Axworthy said. “I think there is lot of that kind of preparation that could be done [in Canada].”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
A new study finds people saying their consensual polyamory relationships are benefitical. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Filipino environmental activists wear a surprisingly realistic representation of a shipping container of garbage iner van filled with garbage to protest the cargo containers of garbage that were shipped from Canada to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014 (Aaron Favila/Associated Press)
RCI | Français

Les enfants sont-ils isolés et peu soutenus au Canada?

RCI | Español

Informe poco reluciente sobre el sistema educativo del Territorio canadiense del Nunavut

RCI | 中文

加拿大总理特鲁多探访洪水灾区

العربية | RCI

قراءة في التعديلات الدستورية في مصر وفي المشاركة المتدنية في الاستفتاء عليها

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Ottawa prêt à contribuer pour protéger les infrastructures des catastrophes climatiquesJustin Trudeau rencontre des sinistrés de GatineauDéchets canadiens aux Philippines : la ministre McKenna planche sur une solutionQuébec critique à son tour le projet de loi fédéral sur les évaluations environnementalesLe ministre Fitzgibbon nie tout problème d’éthique, mais se dit prêt à démissionnerInondations : « Il y a encore des secteurs à risque », affirme la ministre GuilbaultL'objectivité n'est pas toujours au rendez-vous lors des contrôles frontaliersLe procès de Joshua Boyle pourrait être ajourné pour plusieurs moisL’essence, bientôt à 1,50 $ le litre?Londres autoriserait une participation limitée de Huawei au réseau 5G
After losing infant son and leg in horrific crash, air force captain loses legal battle for compensationBritney Spears says 'all is well' despite family stress, fans' concernsLongest, fastest, highest roller-coaster of its type set to terrify riders at Canada's WonderlandCanada says fix for garbage spat with Philippines on its wayHere's how rising air pollution is likely affecting your healthHate-crime attack on café staged, Winnipeg police say, as 3 charged with mischiefFormer hostage Joshua Boyle's trial likely suspended — potentially for yearsTop health officer calls on B.C. to 'urgently' decriminalize possession of illicit drugsAnother Green breakthrough leaves the party wondering what might have beenLawyers in Charter challenge argue advertising protects sex-trade workers