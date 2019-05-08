Caster Semenya controversy felt in Canada

Debate–mostly passionate, often heated and sometimes vitrolic–continues in both Canada and around the world over a ruling last week at the Court of Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland that rejected two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya’s appeal against the introduction of new rules regulating the testosterone levels for athletes with a difference in sex development.

Repercussions abound.

Mention Semenya, you will get no shortage of opinion

For some, she’s been hard-done-by.

For others, the ruling simply opens the door to fair play for other female athletes.

In ruling against the two-time 800-metres Olympic champion, even the court admitted that while the International Association of Athletics Federations’ rules are discriminatory “such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means” of “preserving the integrity to females athletes.”

Is this all about human rights, fair play, equal opportunity or something else?

For some perspective I contacted long-time friend of RCI Bruce Dowbiggin at his home in Calgary.

An author, journalist and broadcaster, Dowbiggin is the host of the website Not The Public Broadcaster.

I asked him about some of the repercussions and how they might affect Canadian athletes.