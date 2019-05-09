Birth control is often too expensive for young people and they may not want their parents to know they are sexually active. (iStock)

Pediatricians recommend free contraception for all young Canadians

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 9 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian Paediatric Society wants all Canadians under the age of 25 to have free and confidential access to effective contraceptives. Birth control can be expensive for young people and, while some young people may be covered by their parents’ insurance plans, they may not want them to know they are sexually active.

Thousands of unwanted pregnancies every year

“Consequently, we know that many young people who are sexually active and not wanting to become pregnant are not using effective contraception,” says Dr. Margo Lane, adolescent medicine specialist and on the society’s adolescent health committee. “It ends up meaning that we have thousands of young women getting pregnant every year in Canada even though they are not wishing to become pregnant.”

Doctors say the cost of providing free contraception to the young is less than the cost of unwanted pregnancies. (iStock)

Lack of contraception has implications for women and society

This has implications for the young woman’s life and for society as a whole. Lane says first, the women must decide whether to terminate the pregnancy and, if they go ahead and have the baby, they are less likely to finish school, less likely to get post-secondary education and that sets them up for less access to quality jobs and greater chances of having to rely on government assistance.

Health care is under the jurisdiction of the provinces and territories in Canada. The position paper from the Canadian Paediatric Society recommends measures to help governments achieve the goal of providing free and confidential access to effective contraception to all Canadians under 25. It also points out that in the long run, the cost of providing this is less than the overall cost of not doing so.

Dr. Margo Lane explains why pediatricians want free and confidential access to contraception for young Canadians.

Listen

There are several methods of contraception. In June 2018, the Canadian Paediatric Society recommended that birth control advice to teens should focus on IUDs first.

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

The genetic surprise of narwhal

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

GM throws Oshawa auto workers a thin lifeline

Internet, Science and Technology

Food may be key to why giant beavers died out

Health, International, Politics, Society

Sport leaders meet to seek solutions to abuse of athletes

RCI | Français

Tendance à la baisse de l'optimisme des comptables agréés du Canada quant à l’avenir de l’économie nationale

RCI | Español

Maurice Desjardins un año después del primer trasplante de rostro en Canadá

RCI | 中文

加拿大绿党将攻占哪个党的地盘？

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الاضطرابات التي تشهدها الأسواق المالية على وقع تصريحات ترامب