No letup in tough times for Canadian media icons

Iconic Canadian media companies and their employees continue to seek ways to survive the effects of a digital world that is sweeping their once-insular world like janitors with a subway to catch.

On Thursday, Bell Media, which owns the CTV Television Network, announced it was cutting 380 positions, mainly at stations in five provinces–Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Bell’s announcement came a day after The Globe and Mail, generally considered Canada’s national newspaper, told its employees that it wants to cut $10 million a year from its operating budget and was offering a voluntary severance program.

Globe employees have until May 29 to enrol in the program.

The company will decide in July if involuntary layoffs are necessary.

It’s the fourth time the Globe has offered a voluntary buyout since 2009.

The CTV cuts are the latest round of cuts as Bell Media continues a pulling back of its TV operations that began in earnest a year-and-a-half ago.

A majority of 380 job cuts at CTV are production and editorial positions.

Bell Media, which is owned by BCE Inc., owns broadcast outlets across the country.

The Globe and Mail is owned by the Woodbridge Company Ltd, a private holding company.

With files from CBC, CP, Huffington Post