Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes the oath during his inauguration ceremony in the parliament hall in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2019. (Vladyslav Musiienko/Ukrainian Governmental Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Did Canada snub Ukraine’s new president? Absolutely not, says Harjit Sajjan.

Wednesday 22 May, 2019

When Ukraine’s former President Petro Poroshenko was being sworn in June 2014, Canada was represented by then Prime Minister Stephen Harper and a large delegation of Ukrainian Canadians.

They had travelled to Kyiv in show of support for Poroshenko who had assumed the presidency after Russia annexed Crimea and Ukraine was facing a full-blown Kremlin-backed insurgency in the Russian-speaking Donbas region in the east.

But when Poroshenko’s successor, comedian and entrepreneur-turned politician Volodymyr Zelenskiy, took the presidential oath in Kyiv on Monday after trouncing the billionaire confectionery magnate with nearly 73 per cent of the vote, Canada’s sole representative at the inauguration ceremony was Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Radio silence from Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t issue any congratulatory statements or tweets for the inauguration.

Even Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, who had issued a statement about the 1944 mass deportation of Crimean Tatars by Stalin’s USSR on Saturday, was silent, leading to speculation among many observers that Ottawa was turning a cold-shoulder to Ukraine’s Russian-speaking populist president.

“That couldn’t be further from the truth there,” Sajjan told Radio Canada International Wednesday.

Trudeau had a telephone conversation with Zelenskiy to congratulate him with his victory shortly after the results came in and Freeland flew to Kyiv to meet with him two weeks ago, Sajjan said.

“It was a great privilege to go to Ukraine once again to demonstrate Canada’s unwavering support the people of Ukraine,” Sajjan said. “They have been going through a very difficult time with the illegal annexation of Crimea and what’s happening in the Donbas.”

Listen

A Global Affairs Canada official speaking on background said observers shouldn’t read too much into the fact that the department “couldn’t get its act together” to cobble up a congratulatory statement for the inauguration over the long weekend.

Trudeau’s absence at the ceremony had nothing to do with sending a message to Zelenskiy and more to do with the uncertainty over the date of the inauguration because of wrangling between the Ukrainian parliament, the Rada, and the newly elected president, Sajjan said.

“Given the date that was selected, the prime minister was not able to attend,” Sajjan said.

In fact, after the inauguration, the foreign guests of honour, including the Canadian delegation, were greeted by applause, he said.

“They recognized when we came out that Canada was there – and the applause that they gave and the sense of appreciation – they know that Canadians will always be in their corner,” Sajjan said.

Appreciation of Canada’s role in Ukraine

During his face-to-face meeting with Zelenskiy after the inauguration ceremony, the Ukrainian president thanked Canada for its political and military support, Sajjan said.

There are about 200 Canadian soldiers in Ukraine providing critically needed training to Ukrainian security forces as part of Operation UNIFIER, the minister added.

“He was happy with the fact that our support has been very flexible, that we are able to change our support based on their needs,” Sajjan said.

Ihor Michalchyshyn, CEO and executive director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said they too were unable to send a delegation to the inauguration because time was very short.

Ukrainian World Congress President Paul Grod, a Canadian, was there representing the diaspora communities, Michalchyshyn told Radio Canada International.

“We hope to have a meeting with the new president and his administration in the coming weeks, including potentially at the Ukraine Reform Conference in Toronto,” Michalchyshyn said, referring to the conference, which Canada will co-host on July 2 to 4.

An ‘unknown quantity’

Ukraine’s President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes a selfie with his supporters as he walks to take the oath of office ahead of his inauguration ceremony in the parliament hall, in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2019.  (Gleb Garanich/REUTERS)

Paul Robinson, professor of international relations at the University of Ottawa, said the Canadian-Ukrainian community was seen as staunchly pro-Poroshenko and very hostile to Zelenskiy, who comes from the Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine.

“I think it’s very clear that the Canadian-Ukrainian community as a whole wanted Poroshenko re-elected and views Zelenskiy with a certain amount of suspicion,” Robinson said.

These suspicions are fuelled by some of Zelenskiy’s pronouncements, which suggest he might be more amenable to some sort of a peace settlement in Donbas than Poroshenko was, Robinson said.

In his inauguration speech the 41-year-old political neophyte once again promised to stop the war in the East against Russian-backed separatists and immediately dissolved parliament, which he has branded as a group only interested in self-enrichment.

After he was sworn in but before he moved to dissolve parliament, Zelenskiy asked the Supreme Rada to adopt a bill against illegal enrichment and support his motions to fire the defence minister, head of the Ukrainian Security Service and the prosecutor general – all of them Poroshenko allies.

The fact that Zelenskiy has refused to embrace some of Poroshenko’s nationalist policies and has cast himself as a unifier, who will work to bridge the divide between the Russian-speaking east and more staunchly nationalist west of Ukraine, has also contributed to that suspicion, Robinson added.

But presenting Zelenskiy as some kind of a Russian agent who will do Putin’s bidding in Ukraine is ridiculous, Robinson said.

“I think fears that people have about Zelenskiy are unjustified,” he added.

And while Canadian officials are taking a somewhat wait-and-see approach when it comes to Zelenskiy, because he’s such an “unknown quantity,” there is little doubt in Ottawa that he will continue the policies of his predecessor when it comes to confronting Russian aggression in Eastern Ukraine, said an official speaking on background.

Michalchyshyn said the UCC was pleased to hear Zelenskiy reaffirm Ukraine’s strategic course for European and Euro-Atlantic integration and clearly state his intention of returning Ukrainian control to the Russian occupied parts of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine.

“Otherwise we are closely monitoring the political situation in terms of upcoming parliamentary elections,” he added.

With files from The Associated Press

Tagged with:
Posted in International, Politics

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

