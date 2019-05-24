The LINK Online, May 24,25,26, 2019

Death in the Arctic-

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, Marie Claude, and Marc, with guest Eilis Quinn

Eilis Quinn, joins us to talk about a very troubling situation in a tiny Arctic hamlet in northern Quebec. Her report for the “Eye on the Arctic” website won an award given to journalists reporting on violent situations.

It describes how the situation, of the death of a young man, and the long delayed trial of the accused, accompanied by a series of suicides in the town and region have been a devastating emotional burden on families in the town.

The full story is on the “Eye on the Arctic” website.

Apology and exoneration of historical Indigenous leader

During a very troubled time in western Canada as the country was still growing, an Indigenous leader of the Plains Cree became unwittingly involved in battles with the young federal government of 1885.

Through misunderstanding of their position, the Chief Poundmaker was arrested and charged with treason-felony, and jailed. He was released many months later after contracting a serious lung disease in jail, and died shortly afterward.

Indigenous groups ever since have said it was a wrongful conviction and that in fact Poundmaker was for peace. Now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone to the western province of Saskatchewan to apologize on behalf of the government for the arrest and mistreatment and to exonerate the Chief of any crime.

A segment of the Prime Minister’s apology is presented

Farmers lead a stressful life: little help

Research of farmer’s lives show a much higher degree of stress, anxiety, and emotional burnout, than in other professions. The survey of over 1,000 farmers reported high levels of these problem issues.

These come from increasing vagaries of weather from climate change, diseases, financial worries, and social isolation as farms get bigger and more spread out, while many small communities have ceased to exist. Help is also not easy to come by and even then, counsellors are not always aware of farm life conditions.

Lynn spoke to professor Prof. Andria Jones-Bitton

40 years of Farm Radio International

Started by a Canadian broadcaster who saw a need, and a way to help small scale farmers in Africa, F.R,I. has been growing slowly but steadily over four decades.

The idea was to help get information and farming tips and advice out over vast distances to the many subsistence farmers in dozens of countries across sub-saharan Africa, and radio was the best and most inexpensive way to do that.

In fact, although the internet and other technologies help to simplify the method, 40 years later radio is still the best way to reach people.

F.R.I now sends scripts and research and feedback to over 800 stations in Africa and its advice reaches and helps almost 50 million listeners.

Marc spoke to Kevin Perkins in Ottawa, the executive-director of Farm Radio International.