Joan Miró’s free spirit for the first time in Quebec in 30 years

Canada’s Francophone province of Quebec will have a taste of Spain this summer as nearly 200 works of art by internationally renowned Spanish painter and sculptor Joan Miró (1893-1983) will be on display at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ).

It will be the only North American venue for the Miró in Mallorca. A Free Spirit exhibition and a first in the province in more than 30 years.

The painting entitled Peinture (on the left in the photo) is part of the list of works not to be missed according to the MNBAQ. Photo: Anne-Josée Cameron / Radio-Canada

The exhibition displayed in Quebec City will pay tribute to Miro’s work when he settled on the Spanish island of Mallorca, where he lived for 27 years of his life.

The artist born in Barcelona decided to move to the Balearic island in the hope of fleeing the big cities and to satisfy his need for isolation, silence and peace. He created more than a third of his overall body of work in Mallorca.

On a visit to Quebec City for the occasion, the artist’s grandson, Joan Punyet Miró, talked about his grandfather with Radio-Canada:

He was a man who always had this way of working that was free, compared to the academicism of the time. With a dreamlike painting, he wanted to detach himself from the others. Joan Punyet Miró, Grandson of the painter, historian and author

The Miró exhibition in Mallorca officially opens on May 30, but members of the museum can discover it a day before everyone else. Photo: Anne-Josée Cameron / Radio-Canada

Through paintings, sculptures and works on paper, including numerous large canvases, visitors will be able to discover how Joan Miró expressed himself through different symbols.

The exhibition will run from May 30 to September 8 at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, but a special day and a vernissage for members of the Museum will be held on Wednesday.

With files from Radio-Canada