Canada to increase enforcement efforts against North Korea

Canada’s navy and air force will soon begin regular deployments to help enforce United Nations sanctions against North Korea.

The announcement came Monday following a meeting in Tokyo between Canada’s minister of defence, Harjit Sajjan, and his Japanese counterpart, Takeski Iwaya.

The missions off North Korea will take place periodically over two years and are designed to support sanctions aimed at forcing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons program.

“These sanctions play a key role in supporting global security and prosperity in the region,” Sajjan said in a statement.

The operations, Operation Neon, will involve the rotation of frigates, maritime patrol aircraft and possible submarines.

Monday’s announcement follows an April meeting in Ottawa between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that involved discussions of closer military co-operation.

Japan has been trying to encourage Canada to become more active in the region because of tensions with Kim Jong-un’s regime and China’s increased military presence throughout the Asia-Pacific.

Sajjan and Iwaya said Monday Canada and Japan will work to improve peacekeeping and engage in regular navy and air force exchanges.

This is the not the first time Canada will be involved in enforcing sanctions against North Korea.

Last year the Canadian navy deployed the submarine HMCS Chicourtimi and the air force sent at CP-140 Maritime patrol plane to the region.

With files from CBC, NHK World