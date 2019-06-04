A CP-140 Aurora patrol plane flies over the supply ship Astrerix (left) and HMCS Regina during Operation Artemis. The ships will soon be joining efforts to enforce international sanctions against North Korea. (Cpl. Stuart Evans/Department of National Defence)

Canada to increase enforcement efforts against North Korea

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 4 June, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s navy and air force will soon begin regular deployments to help enforce United Nations sanctions against North Korea.

The announcement came Monday following a meeting in Tokyo between Canada’s minister of defence, Harjit Sajjan, and his Japanese counterpart, Takeski Iwaya.

The missions off North Korea will take place periodically over two years and are designed to support sanctions aimed at forcing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons program.

“These sanctions play a key role in supporting global security and prosperity in the region,” Sajjan said in a statement.

The operations, Operation Neon, will involve the rotation of frigates, maritime patrol aircraft and possible submarines.

In this undated photo provided on Saturday by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centre, visits the February 8 General Machine Factory in Chagang Province, North Korea. The Canadian navy and air force will begin regular deployments to help enforce UN sanctions against North Korea. (The Associated Press)

Monday’s announcement follows an April meeting in Ottawa between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that involved discussions of closer military co-operation.

Japan has been trying to encourage Canada to become more active in the region because of tensions with Kim Jong-un’s regime and China’s increased military presence throughout the Asia-Pacific.

Sajjan and Iwaya said Monday Canada and Japan will work to improve peacekeeping and engage in regular navy and air force exchanges.

This is the not the first time Canada will be involved in enforcing sanctions against North Korea.

Last year the Canadian navy deployed the submarine HMCS Chicourtimi and the air force sent at CP-140 Maritime patrol plane to the region.

With files from CBC, NHK World

Share
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Toronto: fastest growing city in North America

Three senior women walking.
Environment, International

Tornado hits national capital region

RCI | Français

Risque de décès plus élevé chez les «bébés OGM» protégés contre le sida

RCI | Español

Artistas cubanos privados de los servicios canadienses de inmigración en La Habana

RCI | 中文

独具魅力：魁北克城大受海外影视拍摄组青睐

العربية | RCI

الرسوم الأميركية على الواردات المكسيكية وأثرها على المستهلك في دول "نافتا" الثلاث