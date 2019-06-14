University’s cybersecurity centre gets private funding

A national centre for innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity will get $30 million dollars in investment from public and private sources. The Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is a not-for-profit owned by Toronto’s Ryerson University. The centre is located in Brampton in the province of Ontario.

With this funding, the centre promises to “convene leaders from industry, government and academia to share best practices and develop strategy.”

The giant telecom Rogers Communications is contributing $10 million for programs to educate small business leaders about cyber threats and how to address them. It will also serve to train young people for jobs in the cybersecurity field.

The Royal Bank of Canada will add $5 million to support training with a focus on creating a more diverse and inclusive talent pool and finding ways for leaders and experts to share knowledge and develop strategies. Public money will come from Fed Dev Ontario and the city of Brampton.