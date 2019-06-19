Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and President of the United States Donald Trump participate in a signing ceremony for the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement with President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto (not shown) in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

China and trade to top agenda of Trudeau-Trump meeting

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 15:04
0 Comments ↓

Share

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his visit to Washington tomorrow to meet with President Donald Trump will be an opportunity to discuss ongoing tensions with China, international trade and various global issues ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan.

Speaking before a meeting with his Liberal caucus on Wednesday, Trudeau said he expects to discuss with Trump the “challenge China poses to the global trading system” and to the economies of both countries.

In addition, ahead of the G20 Osaka Summit, which kicks off on June 28, Trudeau and Trump will discuss China’s detention of two Canadian citizens.

Former diplomat Michael Kovring and entrepreneur Michael Spavor were detained separately by Chinese authorities on Dec. 10, days after Canadian officials arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, at the request of U.S. authorities.

Beijing’s arrest of Kovrig and Spavor has been seen as retaliation for Canada’s detention of Meng.

Kovrig and Spavor have been accused of acting together to steal state secrets and could be sentenced to death if convicted.

Ottawa is seeking help from its allies, particularly the U.S., in its diplomatic showdown with Beijing.

Trudeau also said the new North American free trade agreement will be a big part of the meeting with Trump.

“There will be a big conversation about the path to ratification of the new NAFTA and we’re going to make sure that we’re keeping in step with them,” Trudeau said.

“We have an ability to recall Parliament if we need to,” Trudeau said, adding that the federal government will closely monitor the pace of the ratification of the newly renegotiated free trade deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

They signed a renewed North American free trade pact on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires last November.

Once ratified by the legislatures in all three countries, the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) will replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Pot tax: Figures are in on cannabis revenue for governments

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Canada history: June 19, 1915, The world's winningest basketball team

RCI | Français

La leçon néo-zélandaise de compassion et d'empathie telle que racontée par Abderrahman El Fouladi

RCI | Español

De Colombia y Canadá por igual, las identidades musicales de Cristian De La Luna

RCI | 中文

BC省今年夏天急缺家庭护工

العربية | RCI

هل سيحوز موضوع الهجرة وأعداد القادمين الجدد على أهمية كبيرة في الحملة الانتخابية الكندية؟