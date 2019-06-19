Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques turns upside-down during his last press conference in orbit before returning to Earth on June 24. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian astronaut gives final press briefing before returning to Earth

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 15:40
0 Comments ↓

Share

After spending more than six months in space, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques will return to Earth on Monday, June 24.

As he is getting ready to leave, Saint-Jacques gave a final press briefing on Wednesday morning on the International Space Station (ISS).

You can watch the full press conference here:

He started by thanking the winners of the “Wanted: Creative Writers” contest who sent their stories to David Saint-Jacques for him to read. He explains that he also read them to his children. They had to write an out-of-this-world space-themed children’s story and submit it to the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) which published the winners on its website.

I have young children myself and it’s something that we like to do. I can keep reading stories to them, even from space.Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques

Asked about the highlights of his stay on board the ISS, Saint-Jacques talked about his first spacewalk — the first Canadian to walk in space since David Williams in 2007 — but also when he captured a SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle in May using the Canadarm2.

The Canadarm 2 reaches out to capture a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft on April 17, 2015. (AP Photo/NASA)

So much activity going on, both in terms of science and in terms of operations. […] Mostly it has been an incredible human adventure with our crew here.Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques
Pros and cons of living in space

While playing with his microphone and making flips in the zero-gravity room, Saint-Jacques explained what he was looking forward to doing when returning to Earth.

I look forward to the reunification with my friends, my family, my loved ones. I cannot wait to take my wife, Véronique, in my arms and take my children on my shoulders. I might have to wait a little bit of rehab because I’ll be weak I think when I come back.Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques

Saint-Jacques looks forward to simple things like feeling the wind on his face or just walking down a busy street.

He also explained how he learned to fly after losing all sense of gravity and balance in space. The downside is that he will have to learn to walk again.

I will be holding someone’s hand probably, I might be nauseous, easily disoriented. It is probably gonna take days or weeks before that get back.Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques takes part in a spacewalk. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Saint-Jacques also said that he has grown a little because of his spine which has elongated in the absence of gravity. Again, when he returns to Earth, the gravity of the planet will “crush him a little and it can be painful”, he explains.

Looking forward perhaps to jumping in the pool because in the water you can float and it’s quite comfortable. Maybe it will remind me of being in my days here in space.Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques
Saint-Jacques’ legacy on board the ISS

Asked about the legacy he will leave behind, Saint-Jacques hopes to share the perspective that space gives him, such as the beauty and fragility of our planet, which “we must take care of for generations to come,” he said.

He also mentioned the political aspect of the ISS, referring to the many countries that have contributed to the construction of the station and how we can all work together when we put aside our differences and create incredible things.

While aboard the space station, Saint-Jacques has conducted several experiments and spoken with children across Canada.

Five days left in space

In his last days on the space station, the Canadian astronaut explained that he will try to ‘burn it [his experience in the ISS] in his memory’ because he knows that when he is back to Earth, it will be hard for him to believe he lived in space for six months.

The day I go back to Earth, I will have to pinch myself. I think it will all feel like a dream. I will maybe wonder if it all really happened.Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques

Now, the Canadian astronaut will continue his work during the last few days he has left on the ISS and will pack everything he has. Saint-Jacques can leave nothing behind in the station.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Space Agency tweeted a video of Saint-Jacques explaining what he was packing ahead of his return to Earth.

He is scheduled to undock from the space station at 7 p.m. on June 24. Deorbit of the Soyuz capsule is expected at 9:55 p.m. and landing is expected at 10:48 p.m. in Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

Canada’s next astronaut will be Jeremy Hansen who is to head to space sometime in the coming years.

With files from CBC

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Pot tax: Figures are in on cannabis revenue for governments

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Canada history: June 19, 1915, The world's winningest basketball team

RCI | Français

La leçon néo-zélandaise de compassion et d'empathie telle que racontée par Abderrahman El Fouladi

RCI | Español

De Colombia y Canadá por igual, las identidades musicales de Cristian De La Luna

RCI | 中文

BC省今年夏天急缺家庭护工

العربية | RCI

هل سيحوز موضوع الهجرة وأعداد القادمين الجدد على أهمية كبيرة في الحملة الانتخابية الكندية؟