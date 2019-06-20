See the Titanic wreck..but not this year

For the adventurous with well over $100 grand to spend

Well over 100 years after the tragic sinking of luxury liner, the mystique, questions, and allure of the RMS Titanic still draws interest, and the wealthy.

This was certainly helped by the amazing discovery of the wreck in 1985 and by the hit 1997 Hollywood movie as well.

In the past couple of years it was announced for the modest sum of about C$160,000 dollars, visitors could travel down over three and half kilometres to view what’s left of the ship.

Leaving from St John’s Newfoundland, an American company was offering the trips in their small submersible and the week long trips were to get underway next week, after a delay last year.

A last minute withdrawal of the Norwegian ship which had planned to carry the special submersible, led to announcement that the trips would be delayed again, until next year.

Not simply tourists, the lucky (and wealthy) few would be called “mission specialists” and help in the data gathering of the decaying wreck. They would get training on sonar

operation, underwater photography and other aspects of the dive.

The sub would would hold five people during its survey of the ongoing destruction of the wreck which has not been visited since 2005 and a robotic visit in 2010.

This may be one of the last times to see the ship as experts say, bacteria eating away at the hulk could mean there will be very little left within 15 to 20 years.

Youtube promo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Additional information-sources