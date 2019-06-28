The LINK Online June 28, 29, 30, 2019

Your hosts today. Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Terry Haig and Marie-Claude Simard (listen or watch video of show at the bottom)

UN expert warns of a coming ‘climate apartheid’

A United Nations expert says the world is risking what he calls a “climate apartheid” scenario where the rich can pay to escape heat, hunger and conflict while the poor are left to suffer. Climate change threatens democracy and human rights, says UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston in a new report. To get some Canadian reaction to his use of such strong language, Lynn reached Philip Loring, professor of geography at Canada’s University of Guelph.

Washington and Tehran at impasse as Trump threatens Iran with ‘obliteration’

Tensions between the United States and Iran reached new highs U.S.when President Donald Trump threatened this week to obliterate parts of Iran. And Iranian officials called White House actions “mentally retarded.” All this posturing and tough talk came after new US sanctions against Iran.On Monday President Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures. The moves came after Iran shot down a U.S. drone on June 20.

The US was about to launch a retaliatory strike when Trump called it off at the last minute, saying too many people would have been killed. The US is sending additional forces to the Persian Gulf and Iran has threatened that if attacked it will inflict a lot of pain on the US all across the region. For more on, this Levon spoke with Bessma Momani who teaches at political science and international relations at the University of Waterloo in Ontario. He asked her what did she make of this latest round of tough talk and name calling.

An anonymous gift sparks a lot of love in a Nova Scotia town

A random–and anonymous–act of kindness has residents of the Nova Scotia town of New Glasgow feeling pretty good about themselves and life in general these days, says Terry. The good vibes began over the weekend of June22, 2019 when town worker Doug Miller began setting up for a funding announcement in a local park. It was cold and dark and Miller was working alone when he noticed something: a baggie…with a $100 bill and a note inside. Terry called Miller to find out what exactly happened.

