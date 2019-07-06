Video Archive: Mental health in Arctic Canada – Can community programs make the difference?

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North

For many northerners in Canada’s remote Arctic communities, the obstacles to receiving mental health services are multiplied by their isolation and lack of culturally relevant counselling.

For this 2017, documentary report, Eye on the Arctic travelled to Canada’s eastern Arctic territory of Nunavut to visit the Mianiqsijit project, a program that’s been offering counselling services to the community for almost 30 years.

There, we spoke to everyone from project workers to community members about the challenges many northerners face when seeking counselling or mental health support and how community-based programs can help.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca